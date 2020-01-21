Cybersecurity Co. Joins LOT Network To Fight 'Patent Trolls'

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- Trend Micro Inc. this week became the latest company to join the LOT Network, a patent-licensing initiative aimed at curbing lawsuits filed by so-called "patent trolls." In announcing its membership Monday, Trend Micro said patent assertion entities are a "growing threat posed to its business and its customers." These are companies that don't make products but buy patents and enforce them. "Trend Micro has been able to offer industry-leading protection for its global customers for over three decades thanks in a large part to the skill and expertise of its R&D team and the high quality of its intellectual property," Chief...

