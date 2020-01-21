4th Circ. Rules Charity Can’t Sue Broker Over Golf Prize

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel ruled Thursday that a charity organization can’t sue an insurance broker over a $200,000 golfing prize payout, saying the insurance policy involved clearly excludes the contest in question. In Tuesday’s opinion, the panel ruled in favor of Bankers Insurance LLC, finding Old White Charities Inc. had no reason to expect the insurance policy to cover its hole-in-one competition held during the July 2015 Greenbrier Classic tournament. Old White failed to show Bankers had a duty to warn or was the proximate cause of its alleged injury, the panel said, sinking the charity’s negligence claim. The panel wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS