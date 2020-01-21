Juno Reaches Deal With Creditors On Ch. 11 Doc Production

Law360, Wilmington (January 21, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- The unsecured creditors committee in ride-hailing service Juno USA’s Chapter 11 case has reached a deal with the debtor to resolve a motion demanding discovery related to a prepetition asset sale with Lyft Inc., the committee told a Delaware judge Tuesday. During a hearing in Wilmington, committee attorney Eric J. Monzo of Morris James LLP said the parties had reached an agreement moments before appearing in court Tuesday morning that will provide for Juno's production of documents tied to a 2019 sale of assets by nondebtor affiliates of the debtor as well as a 2017 deal that saw Juno acquired by...

