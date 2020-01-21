Sterling Turns To High Court In Huge Pay Bias Battle

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- Sterling Jewelers will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Second Circuit ruling letting an arbitrator decide whether it underpaid a class of tens of thousands of women, the company said Tuesday, insisting that class arbitration shouldn't be an option since it's not explicitly authorized by Sterling's employment contracts. The company alerted the Second Circuit to its plans in a motion to stay the November ruling pending a petition for certiorari, arguing the Supreme Court may find the intermediate appeals court misunderstood precedent limiting when workers can pursue class arbitration. Because the workers' agreements with Sterling to arbitrate employment disputes...

