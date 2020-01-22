Ex-Kazakh PM Slams ENRC's 'Incoherent' Suit Over SFO Leak

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 5:06 PM GMT) -- The former prime minister of Kazakhstan has denied leaking confidential information about a mining giant to the Serious Fraud Office, saying the “incoherent” allegations should be severed from the latest suit connected to the Kazakh company’s complex legal battle with the agency. Akezhan Kazhegeldin said in defense documents filed on Friday at the High Court in London that there is no basis for the claim by Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. that he leaked privileged information about the company to its political and business opponents, including the SFO. The agency has been investigating ENRC since 2013 over allegations of fraud, corruption and bribery....

