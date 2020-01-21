Attys Score $1.2M In Fees In Minn. College Athletes' Bias Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- Minnesota's St. Cloud State University will have to pay nearly $1.2 million in attorney fees to female student-athletes who successfully sued the school for providing much better facilities to male athletes. In a short opinion filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim rejected most of SCSU's requests to slash the attorney fee award sought by the female athletes but did trim some fat off the proposal before approving it. SCSU's total bill will come out to roughly $1.17 million. The group of female athletes led by Alexie Portz sued SCSU in spring 2016 as the school was contemplating cutting several...

