Federal AI Panel Report May Help Guide New Export Controls

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “artificial intelligence is the future ... for all humankind. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.”[1] On this, the Russian president, China, and U.S. political and technology leaders agree. China has long taken a strategic approach to AI, making substantial technological strides and implementing successive national strategic plans with the objective of becoming the world’s AI leader by 2030. The "Made in China 2025" plan of 2015 and the "New Generation of Artificial Intelligence Development Plan" of 2017 are two examples. Recognizing the national and economic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS