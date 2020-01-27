Debevoise Grows Cybersecurity Arm With Ex-Davis Polk Hire

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:16 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has hired a former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP partner with experience advising major banks, hedge funds and media companies to bolster its cybersecurity and white collar groups in New York. Avi Gesser, previously a partner in Davis Polk’s litigation group, joined Debevoise last week, bringing his experience working with clients on data, cybersecurity and incident response, the firm said. Gesser has specialized in helping companies figure out how to protect their data, what data to keep or get rid of and what data they can sell or use internally, among other things, he told Law360 on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS