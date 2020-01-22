Cerner Corp. Accused of Mismanaging Retirement Plan

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- Cerner Corp. has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the health records giant of costing participants in its 401(k) retirement plan millions of dollars by keeping high-cost investment options in the plan and not properly scrutinizing its investment lineup. Four participants in the Cerner Corp. Foundations Retirement Plan filed an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit on Tuesday against the company, the compensation committee of its board of directors and others. Even though the plan had more than $2 billion in assets, which gave it significant clout to bargain over fees and costs, the defendants didn’t try to cut...

