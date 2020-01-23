Deny Bids To Kill AT&T Rate Rulings, Gov't. Urges DC Circ.

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is urging the D.C. Circuit to stay out of a rate dispute between AT&T and an Iowa local exchange carrier, saying both companies are seeking to overturn an FCC decision that was based on established agency rules for resolving these kinds of disagreements. Both AT&T Corp. and Aureon Network Services, which provides interconnection services between long-distance carriers and local phone companies in rural Iowa, have petitioned the appeals court to overturn an FCC ruling that found Aureon overcharged AT&T for some call-handling charges but nevertheless left AT&T on the hook to pay more than the telecom giant...

