Jury Absolves Ethicon In Pelvic Mesh Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury on Tuesday found that Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon isn't liable in a woman's suit alleging a defective pelvic mesh caused her constant pain. The jury found that Charlotte Salinero hadn’t shown that the Artisyn Mesh was defectively designed, according to the verdict form. She had claimed that the pelvic mesh product was inserted in 2012 and had to be removed five years later because of fistulas, fecal incontinence and severe pain, seeking several million in damages. The trial started on Jan. 6, with Salinero’s counsel James Ferraro of The Ferraro Law Firm PA telling jurors that...

