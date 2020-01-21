Vodafone Quits Facebook-Led Libra Association

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- British telecom conglomerate Vodafone Group PLC has become the first member company to quit the Libra Association since the Facebook-led digital currency project's official formation in October, the company confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. Vodafone has quit the Libra group to dedicate more resources to its mobile payments service in Africa, a spokesperson for the telecom conglomerate has said. (AP) According to a company spokesperson, Vodafone decided to dedicate more resources to its mobile payments service M-Pesa, which operates in seven African countries and offers financial services via cellphone for those who have little or no access to a bank account....

