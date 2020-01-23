Quinn Adds Dechert Atty To Sovereign Disputes Group

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A seasoned Dechert LLP lawyer known for his expertise in cross-border insolvency work has jumped ship to join Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as a partner and become head of its sovereign litigation practice, according to the law firm. Dennis H. Hranitzky joins Quinn Emanuel in its New York and London offices, where he will rely on his background in litigation involving sovereign states, sovereign wealth funds and government-owned entities as he works closely with the law firm’s bankruptcy and restructuring, transnational litigation, international arbitration and Brazil practices, Quinn Emanuel said Tuesday. “We are pleased to welcome Dennis to the...

