Mondelez Tracks Down Cos. Behind 'Stoney Patch' Pot Candy

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- The maker of Sour Patch Kids gummies claims to have tracked down an elusive ring of companies that are packaging illicit THC candies in similar bags, part of what the firm said is a reckless trademark infringement scheme that has tarnished its brand and gotten scores of kids high. Snack giant Mondelez Canada Inc. told a California federal court Tuesday that it had identified the offending companies thanks to a court order compelling Facebook and Google to hand over information on social media profiles advertising so-called Stoney Patch gummies, which are sold in bags said to mimic the popular candy brand’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS