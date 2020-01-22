Barstool Takes Down Anti-Union Tweets In NLRB Deal

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- Barstool Sports had to take down two anti-union tweets fired off by its co-founder, remove a video mocking the controversy surrounding the tweets from its website, and delete a fake Barstool Union Twitter account as part of a deal to end allegations it suppressed union organizing. According to documents obtained by Law360 on Tuesday, the sports-centric blog inked a deal with the National Labor Relations Board to end unfair labor practice charges that initially came from the Industrial Workers of the World Freelance Journalists Union and the Committee to Preserve the Religious Right to Organize. The deal was reached in December,...

