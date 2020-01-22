MasTec Says Bribes Cost It $500M In Puerto Rico Work

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- Florida-based engineering firm MasTec sued Mammoth Energy Services unit Cobra Acquisitions Tuesday, claiming a bribery scheme diverted $500 million worth of repair work for fixing Puerto Rico's hurricane-damaged electrical grid from MasTec to Cobra. In a suit filed in Miami federal court, MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico LLC says it has received neither work nor pay under a $500 million contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, to do electric infrastructure restoration on the island after Hurricane Maria. But Cobra has been paid $1.1 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds thanks to a bribery scheme over restoring power in Puerto...

