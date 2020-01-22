DOJ Pauses $37.6M Suit Against Fugees Star Linked To 1MDB

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday let the federal government pause its forfeiture action seeking $37.6 million from a founding member of the renowned hip-hop group Fugees for his alleged participation in the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad fraud scandal. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sided with arguments from the U.S. Department of Justice that civil discovery in the action against rapper Pras Michel could have an adverse impact on its continued criminal investigations into the sprawling 1MDB scandal. In seeking the stay, the government filed an affidavit delineating ways in which discovery for the forfeiture action could prompt targets of its...

