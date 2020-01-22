Bristol-Myers Wants $1.5B From Gilead After Cancer IP Trial

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Bristol-Myers Squibb subsidiary and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have asked a California federal judge to more than double a jury's $752 million patent infringement verdict against a Gilead unit for its cancer treatment Yescarta, saying the company must be punished for its "undisputed willfulness." Bristol-Myers' Juno Therapeutics and the famed cancer center on Tuesday asked for more than $1.5 billion from Gilead's Kite Pharma for infringing Sloan Kettering's patent with Yescarta. The requested relief includes punitive damages that match the jury's compensatory number, an increased royalty rate, and interest, citing Kite's willfulness and poor trial conduct. Kite, for its part, pushed...

