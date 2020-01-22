UK Cybercrime Laws Need Reform, Report Says

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 3:41 PM GMT) -- Britain’s cybercrime laws need to be brought into the 21st century, according to a legal report published Thursday that warns outdated rules could lead to courts prosecuting professionals who have ethical motives for accessing company data. Criminal Law Reform Now Network, which allows academics and legal experts to propose changes to the system, called on lawmakers and the National Crime Agency to update the Computer Misuse Act 1990 as it is “crying out for reform.” The act makes it a punishable offense to access a computer or modify its material without authorization. But this leaves digital professionals, who may have “entirely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS