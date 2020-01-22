Spending Addiction Diagnosis Gets Power Broker Lesser Term

Law360, Trenton, N.J. (January 22, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge sentenced Gilmore & Monahan PA name partner and onetime Republican power broker George Gilmore to a year and a day in prison for payroll tax violations and a falsified bank loan application, saying Wednesday that his psychological troubles warranted a shorter sentence than the government sought. Gilmore's peculiar spending habits — which included paying $82,000 for a woolly mammoth tusk — were deemed an addiction by a court-ordered psychologist, U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson reasoned during Gilmore's sentencing in Trenton. That was her justification for rejecting the 27- to 33-month prison sentence proffered by the U.S....

