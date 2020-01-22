FERC Faces Heat Over State Clean Energy Subsidies Order

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- Regional grid operator PJM Interconnection has headlined an onslaught of arguments that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission stretched its authority too far in its recent order restricting the presence of state electricity programs in PJM's wholesale electricity auctions. Dozens of states, clean energy and consumer advocates and even PJM itself asked FERC to rethink a Dec. 19 order in which the agency said state-subsidized power producers must hit a price floor to participate in the grid operator's electricity capacity auctions. PJM, which oversees the grid in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and Washington, D.C., told FERC on Tuesday the ruling "disrupts the balance" between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS