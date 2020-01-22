Kraft Urges 7th Circ. To Decertify Class In Wheat Market Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- Kraft Foods has asked the Seventh Circuit to allow it to immediately appeal certification of a class of investors in a wheat market manipulation suit that it says is overly broad and caused the company's potential exposure in the case to skyrocket. Kraft and snack food spinoff Mondelez Global LLC say the district court wrongly certified the class without tackling a series of objections they lodged, and that the overly broad certification transformed their exposure from "seven figures or less" to more than $600 million, which the investors say should be trebled. The investors claim Kraft Mondelez made millions of dollars...

