Clover Wins OK For Ch. 11 Plan With $400M Debt-Equity Swap

Law360, Wilmington (January 22, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Electronic goods repair and refurbishment venture Clover Technologies completed a 38-day sprint to Chapter 11 plan confirmation Wednesday, securing Delaware Bankruptcy Court approval for a restructuring that will convert nearly $400 million in company debt to equity. During a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens confirmed the largely uncontested plan with little comment, and with most discussion reserved for an objection by the Office of the U.S. Trustee over a company request to withhold the names and addresses of individual creditors based on personal security concerns. "As you can see, with no formal or informal objections, unanimous acceptance of the...

