Iranian Investors No Longer Eligible For US Travel On E Visas

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- Iranians traveling to the U.S. for investment and international trade purposes can no longer enter or extend their stays with E Visas, U.S. immigration officials announced Wednesday, weeks after the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and amid increasing scrutiny of Iranian immigrants. Following the 2018 termination of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights between the U.S. and Iran, the E Visa program, which allows travel to the U.S. for the purposes of engaging in international trade or investing a substantial amount of capital into a U.S. business, is no longer available to citizens of Iran, U.S....

