Shearman & Sterling, Greenberg Traurig Steer $62M NYC Loan

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- Shearman & Sterling represented a real estate lending arm of AllianceBernstein in connection with a $62 million loan to Greenberg Traurig-counseled RFR for a property on Park Avenue South in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan from AllianceBernstein LP’s AB Commercial Real Estate Debt-B2 SARL is for 281 Park Ave. S., and of the $62 million figure, $10 million is new debt for the property and the remainder is a refinancing of preexisting debt. The landmark building, designated in public records as a religious structure, is the Church Missions House, which has been converted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS