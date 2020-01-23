Baker Botts Adds Oil & Gas Partner From Thompson & Knight

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP has hired a Thompson & Knight LLP partner experienced in advising midstream and upstream oil and gas clients on mergers and deals to the firm’s global projects department in Austin, it announced Wednesday. Gaye Lentz, who joined Baker Botts as a partner, has represented privately held companies and management teams, helping clients work with private equity firms, complete asset transactions and navigate some regulatory work. She has spent time representing clients in front of various Texas regulatory boards, including the Railroad Commission of Texas and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Lentz said she decided to make the...

