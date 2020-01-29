Bryan Cave Picks Up Seasoned Litigator In Chicago

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner hired a founding partner of the law firm Pugh Jones & Johnson as a senior counsel in its litigation and internal investigations practice groups. Walter Jones Jr. joined the Chicago office earlier in January and brings with him “substantial” trial experience both from the firm he helped establish in 1991 and from his time as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Illinois, where he oversaw the criminal division and served as special litigation counsel in charge of all litigation, the firm said. “We did it for well over 30 years, and we’re the largest...

