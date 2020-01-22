NLRB Says Leaked Doc Can't Revive McDonald's Fight

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel has opposed an attempt by Fight for $15 to reopen a settled case that sought to hold McDonald’s jointly responsible for franchisees' labor violations, saying an unauthenticated document regarding recusal of one of the board's members who approved the settlement can’t be included. NLRB general counsel Peter Robb said Tuesday the agency should deny a motion by the workers group, which is backed by the Service Employees International Union, to reopen the record to reconsider whether member Bill Emanuel was obligated to sit out the dispute after a newly discovered "supplemental recusal list" suggested...

