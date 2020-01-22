High-Stakes Sports Gambler Charged With $9.6M Fraud

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- A high-stakes Chicago-area gambler was hit with fraud charges in Illinois federal court Tuesday for allegedly bilking an unnamed investor out of $9.6 million that he claimed he would use to make stock trades and bets on sporting events. Instead, Robert Gorodetsky used the bulk of the money to pay for his own living, travel and entertainment expenses, as well as luxury cars and jewelry, according to charging documents. He’s been charged with wire fraud and filing a false tax return. Arraignment and a change of plea hearing are scheduled for Feb. 5. Prosecutors describe a scheme in which Gorodetsky, beginning...

