2nd Circ. Puts NCAA Bribe Case Through Its Paces

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel for the Second Circuit grappled on Friday with whether or not Manhattan federal prosecutors had proved their novel case alleging former Adidas employees committed fraud by making payments to student-athletes in violation of NCAA rules. Former Adidas marketing executive Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring player agent Christian Dawkins were all convicted in 2018 after a jury heard that they helped funnel payments to young basketball stars to entice them to universities the athletic wear company sponsored. The three have appealed their convictions. Prosecutors say the victims of the scheme were University of Louisville, North Carolina...

