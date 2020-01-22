EQT Wants Out Of Stock-Drop Suit Over Rice Energy Merger

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- EQT Corp. asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday to toss a proposed class action over its merger with Rice Energy, saying the investors behind the suit are trying to "convert their disappointment" with the company's post-merger performance into securities fraud. The natural gas producer is fighting allegations that it misled investors about anticipated operating efficiencies and cost reductions from the $6.7 billion merger that failed to materialize in its post-merger earnings reports. While optimistic, EQT and Rice Energy appropriately warned that those projected benefits might not be realized, and cannot now be held liable to investors who are merely "seeking insurance...

