Telegram Calls SEC's $1.7B Suit 'Fundamentally Flawed'

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Telegram took aim at each other's arguments in their blockbuster $1.7 billion face-off, with the messaging company saying there are "glaring" flaws in the agency's argument that the company engaged in an unregistered securities offering of its Gram tokens. In a case that has been moving at breakneck speeds, the parties addressed each other's arguments for a quick win in briefs filed Tuesday evening in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, with Telegram asserting that the SEC has been conflating purchase agreements sold to sophisticated investors employing requisite exemptions...

