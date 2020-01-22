Nassar Accusers Want USA Gymnastics Bankruptcy Canned

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- Hundreds of gymnasts suing USA Gymnastics over sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar and others have asked an Indiana bankruptcy court to dismiss the organization’s Chapter 11 case, calling it a farce intended only to protect USAG from the “true depravity” of its actions ahead of the 2020 Olympics. In a motion filed Tuesday evening, the gymnasts, through the committee that represents their interests in the bankruptcy, said USAG’s 13-month-long Chapter 11 case has been an utter failure. “USAG and the [U.S. Olympic Committee] have used this bankruptcy proceeding as yet another tool to inflict pain upon these sexual abuse survivors...

