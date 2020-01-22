Bridgestone Unit Must Face Suit Over Man's Quadriplegia

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate panel on Wednesday revived a suit seeking to hold a Bridgestone Corp. unit liable for a motorist's quadriplegia sustained in an auto collision, saying the trial judge improperly assessed the credibility of the motorist's deposition testimony. A three-judge panel for the Third District Court of Appeal unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC, doing business as Tires Plus Total Car Care, in a suit alleging the company negligently repaired Jerry Desvarieux's tire in 2015, which led to a highway blowout and collision that caused the motorist to suffer a spinal injury rendering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS