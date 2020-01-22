11th Circ. Backs Citrus Grove In Pipeline Land Value Row

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed Wednesday that a Florida federal court properly allowed a citrus grove owner to personally opine about the value of her land in a condemnation fight with a natural gas pipeline operator, ruling that her testimony wasn’t merely speculative because it drew from her property sales experience. The opinion of Jan Sunderman of Sunderman Groves Inc. constituted allowable lay testimony, a three-judge panel said in handing a defeat to Sabal Trail Transmission Inc. The appeal challenged the $309,500 jury verdict Sunderman Groves won as compensation after Sabal filed a condemnation action to seize a 4-acre parcel as part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS