MoFo Adds Venable Trial Atty In San Francisco

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP announced Wednesday that it is growing its class actions and mass torts group in San Francisco, bringing on a Venable LLP trial attorney known for her work in product liability and intellectual property cases. Jessica Grant brings with her more than 20 years of experience in product liability matters and class action suits. She told Law360 that she joined the group as a partner on Jan. 15 Grant said she was drawn to the firm because it has a long tradition of success representing clients in the technology and biotech industries on issues that have an impact...

