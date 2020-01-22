DOI Must Revisit Decision Over Chinook Tribe’s Trust Fund

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court handed the Chinook Indian Nation a partial win over its claim that the U.S. Department of the Interior stopped sending account statements for funds held in trust because it isn’t federally recognized. U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton declined to issue a declaratory judgment identifying the Chinook Indian Nation as a beneficiary of the funds, but he ordered the DOI to revisit a decision by Catherine Rugen, a regional administrator with the Office of the Special Trustee for American Indians. Rugen told the tribe in a 2015 letter that it would no longer receive statements for the...

