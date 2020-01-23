Silver Case Limits Graft Prosecutions, But Only A Bit

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit seemed animated by a desire not to appear soft on corruption in its ruling overturning former lawmaker Sheldon Silver's conviction on three counts, saying it was merely clarifying old concepts, not adding new ones, and adding encouraging words for prosecutors. In a ruling Tuesday overturning the former New York Assembly speaker's conviction on three out of seven counts, the appeals court explained that prosecutors can go after officials for taking bribes to perform favors "as opportunities arise," but clarified that the expected favors need to relate to a specific "matter or question." The phrase comes from the U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS