Canadian Law Can't Save Pot Co. From TCPA Suit, Class Says

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers who allege a cannabis software company sent them unwelcome text messages said Wednesday that the company can't claim it's protected from the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by Canadian law, asserting that the argument should have been raised earlier. Named plaintiffs Richard Komaiko and Marcie Cooperman told a California federal judge that Baker Technologies Inc. and its parent company Tilt Holdings Inc. improperly raised a new argument in a reply the companies filed Monday in support of their motion to toss the suit, and the customers urged the court to strike it from the record. "Because this...

