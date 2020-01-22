7th Circ. Sets Fee Penalty For Atty Who Filed 'Monstrosity'

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday set the legal fees that an attorney must shell out to his adversaries as punishment for allowing a client to compose a "monstrosity of an appellate brief" on the lawyer's behalf. Jordan T. Hoffman must pay $41,226 to candy manufacturer Mars Inc. and $30,764 to warehouse manager Kenco Logistics Services LLC, according to the appellate panel's order on Wednesday. The court last month found that Hoffman should be sanctioned in the discrimination case and ordered to pay attorney fees for consuming judicial resources. The Illinois lawyer acknowledged in November that he engaged in a "poor error of...

