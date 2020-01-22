Ex-Domino's Driver Asks 6th Circ. To Revive No-Poach Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- A former driver for Domino's Pizza Inc. has told the Sixth Circuit that the lower court was wrong to force his case targeting no-poach provisions in the chain's franchise agreements into arbitration. Derek Piersing filed an opening brief with the appellate court on Tuesday, looking to overturn an October ruling in Michigan federal court that dismissed a proposed class action alleging provisions in Domino's franchise agreements suppress wages by eliminating competition for workers. Domino's relied on an arbitration provision contained in the worker's employment contract to force the case out of court, Piersing said in his brief, noting that the contract...

