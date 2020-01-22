Michael Flynn Wants Sentence Of 'No More Than' Probation

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- Former Trump administration adviser Michael Flynn asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge Wednesday to hand down a sentence of “no more than” probation in a case in which Flynn stands accused of lying to the FBI during a probe of Russian interference with the 2016 election. Flynn urged U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to consider not sentencing him at all, recapitulating arguments that the government's abrupt reversal earlier this month from its initial request for leniency in the case formed part of an effort to get Flynn to lie in a separate criminal case. “This court should swiftly reject the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS