Gov’t Must Pay Co.’s Atty Fees In FCA Suit Over Army Deal

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has concluded that the government must pay attorney fees to a contractor that won a whistleblower suit challenging its fulfillment of a military contract, saying that the U.S. Army was at fault. Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled Wednesday that the Army caused The Tolliver Group Inc. to breach their agreement by not supplying the company with contractually required data for the manuals and instructing Tolliver to continue production without the information. The qui tam suit would not have been sparked had the government given Tolliver the data it said it would in their contract, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS