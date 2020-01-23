Comparing US And EU Approaches To Paying Cyber Ransoms

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Ransomware attacks continue to proliferate across the globe and it is expected that 2020 will see continued attacks. Trend Micro Inc. reported a 77% surge in ransomware[1] attacks during the first half of 2019, and Ankura Consulting Group LLC reported that ransomware attacks increased from 27% to 43% of all cyber incidents in 2019. More and more organizations are responding to such attacks by paying the ransom demand, often because payment seems the fastest, most cost-effective route to recovering their data and resuming normal business operations. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s 2019 Global Security Attitude Survey found that the number of global organizations paying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS