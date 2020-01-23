In Redo, Altice Wins Ruling Halting NJ Cable Refund Order

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction against the New Jersey utility board's demand that Altice USA offer prorated refunds to customers who cancel the cable operator's service, ruling that federal law bars the state board from regulating the provider's service rates. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti granted the Cablevision successor's request to reconsider his earlier decision to toss Altice's challenge to the order by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, or BPU, finding that the board lacks the authority to compel Altice to offer prorated refunds to customers who terminated its service in the middle of a billing...

