Health Hires: Latham, Husch Blackwell, Verrill Dana

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP nabbed an intellectual property litigator from Williams & Connolly LLP who represented Eli Lilly & Co. in a high-profile case over a patent for a lung cancer treatment, Husch Blackwell beefed up its health care group by adding a dozen attorneys, and Eli Lilly has hired a new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Latham & Watkins Adam Perlman Adam Perlman, the former co-chair of Williams & Connolly's patent litigation group, has joined Latham's litigation and trial department and intellectual property litigation practice in Washington, D.C....

