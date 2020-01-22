Newsom Urges Court To Reject PG&E's Bankruptcy Plan

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged a federal bankruptcy court Wednesday to reject Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s reorganization plan, even as PG&E announced it had reached a deal with a group of bondholders securing their support. Newsom told the court that his office had tried to get the nation's largest utility to modify its reorganization plan to bring it into line with the requirements of a law passed last year known as A.B. 1054, which requires wildfire victims to be made whole if PG&E is to have access to the state's $21 billion wildfire fund going forward. "Despite the governor's unequivocal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS