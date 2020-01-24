Seven Firms To Steer 5 IPOs Exceeding $1.8B To End January

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:53 AM EST) -- Seven firms will guide five initial public offerings estimated to raise nearly $1.9 billion during the week of Jan. 27, potentially closing the month with a bang led by the year’s first expected billion-dollar plus IPO, plus four health care related offerings. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP leads all firms in deals activity for the coming week, working on three IPOs, including representing Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s potential $1.3 billion IPO and guiding underwriters on two smaller deals. Cooley LLP is working on two deals, and Goodwin Procter LLP, Fenwick & West LLP, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Latham & Watkins...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS