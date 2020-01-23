Tribal Co. Deserves Same Exemption As Tribe, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- A tribal business entity should enjoy the same exemption from California excise tax that is afforded to tribes themselves, a Native American cigarette company has told the Ninth Circuit. Big Sandy Rancheria Enterprises, which sells tobacco products on behalf of the Big Sandy Rancheria Band of Western Mono Indians, should not be subject to excise taxes imposed by California for the sale of tobacco products since the entity is considered an incorporated tribe under the Indian Reorganization Act, the tobacco seller said in its Tuesday opening brief. A tribal exemption from the Tax Injunction Act — which bars courts from interfering with...

