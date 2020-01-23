Rockwell Inks $3.7M Investor Deal Over Dialysis Drug Claims

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- Investors have reached a $3.7 million deal with Rockwell Medical to settle claims that the biopharmaceutical company misled them into believing its dialysis drug, Triferic, was poised to dominate the market. Rockwell Medical Inc. agreed Wednesday to pay investors from a lump sum of $3.7 million in a deal that would end the year-and-a-half old case, if greenlighted by a New York federal judge. The suit targeted a statement the company made to both investors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 that it anticipated Medicare and Medicaid would soon approve Rockwell’s bid to have dialysis centers reimbursed separately...

